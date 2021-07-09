File pix of tourists

The law enforcement units will closely monitor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour by tourists whose numbers have slowly picked up in the city after the lifting of lockdown in neighbouring States.

The 19th consultative meeting of the Covid Task Force chaired in virtual mode by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, from the Raj Bhavan in between officiating as Telangana Governor, noted that Puducherry being a sought-after tourist destination was witnessing an increased inflow of tourists.

It was decided to strengthen enforcement at tourist spots and raise awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour adherence in a situation where the pandemic was being brought under control in the UT.

Vaccinating school teachers, senior citizens and other such vulnerable sections is to be taken up on a priority basis.

Officials noted that given the need to factor in adverse effects of Covid on maternal health, preferential vaccination should be provided to pregnant women.

Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said preparations were in place with officials from health and other line departments and nine zonal teams constituted to conduct the three-day vaccination festival from Saturday.

The target is to vaccinate at least 60,000 persons each day.

Ahead of the anticipated third wave, paediatric preparedness was being raised with the allocation of 86 ward beds, 38 High Dependency Unit beds, 22 Covid ICU beds and 17 non-ICU Covid beds in institutions.

Besides, a Training of Trainers programme from Delhi was run for paediatricians, Covid doctors and ASHA workers at the State and district level, he added.

The UT had to date reported 187 cases of Black Fungus that included 165 patients from Tamil Nadu. So far, 36 deaths had been recorded.

At present, 68 patients were under treatment, including 63 from Tamil Nadu, Dr. Mohan Kumar said.

It was also resolved to restore lockdowns immediately in the case of any spike in cases.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, T. Arun, Health Secretary, Ranvir Singh Krishnia, Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, Revenue Secretary, Uday Kumar, Secretary (Social Welfare), E . Vallavan, Secretary (Home), Abhijit Vijay Chowdhury, Secretary to LG, Rakesh Aggarwal, Director (JIPMER), Sriramalu, Director, State Health Mission and Saira Banu, representative of WHO were among the officials who participated.