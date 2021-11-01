Festival rush adds to parking woes in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

01 November 2021 00:36 IST

As narrow roads are unable to cater to the thousands of vehicles pouring into the Boulevard, it results in traffic snarls

With just a few days left for Deepavali, all commercial areas in the city have been overflowing with shoppers and parking of vehicles has become all the more cumbersome.

Given the ever-increasing commercial development and influx of consumers from the city and neighbouring districts, lack of parking lots in the Boulevard, the nerve centre of the city, remains the foremost problem faced by thousands of shoppers visiting Puducherry every day.

Although traffic police personnel are posted at strategic points, the narrow roads are unable to take the load of thousands of vehicles pouring into the Boulevard, resulting in traffic snarls on most roads. The problem is worse on Jawaharlal Nehru Street, M.G. Road, Anna Salai, Kamaraj Salai and Villupuram Road, where many textile and jewellery shops are located.

Except a few, most showrooms and jewellery outlets have not provided space for vehicle parking. The parking space provided by the showrooms is also insufficient to cater to the needs of customers.

A number of showrooms on J.N. Street and Kamaraj Salai have no space even for two-wheelers, forcing motorists to park vehicles at will on the available space on the roads. Shoppers have been facing a nightmarish experience as they are not able to find space in the designated parking lots.

“At least 40% of the parking slots on J.N. Street are occupied by shopkeepers. We will request them to facilitate parking for shoppers,” said an official.

P. Ajay, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar, said it was routine experience for them during the festive days as the road space remained the same while the number of vehicles had increased. “The city already does not have enough parking space. All shoppers have been parking their cars on the sides of the road, resulting in traffic snarls. It is high time the main shopping areas are declared vehicle-free zones,” he said.

“As per the Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) norms, commercial buildings have to provide 30 sq m of parking area for every 70 sq m of floor area. The PPA has been insisting that building owners provide off-street parking facilities,” an official said.

According to Sunaina Mandeen of PondyCan, a civil society organisation, “Puducherry has now been witnessing a situation where we have as many or more vehicles than the population. It is physically impossible to fit all of them into the given space so some other plans must be made. Since many years, enough meetings and workshops to find a solution to this problem in an integrated and comprehensive manner have been conducted. But there has been no development beyond the meetings.”

Initially, the authorities could start on traffic management plans in certain areas but ultimately it must be part of the city planning. Zoning is needed and convenience must be looked at. It is high time that organised parking in shopping areas is introduced, Ms. Mandeen said.