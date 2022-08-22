Ferry service to Sri Lanka proposed this year: Puducherry CM Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy also said that under the Sagarmala scheme, it was proposed to commence commercial cargo handling operation in Puducherry Port, in association with Chennai Port Trust this year.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 15:21 IST

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government plans to launch a ferry service between Karaikal Port and Kankesanthurai Port in Sri Lanka this year, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told the Assembly on August 22.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Mr. Rangasamy also said that under the Sagarmala scheme, it was proposed to commence commercial cargo handling operation in Puducherry Port, in association with Chennai Port Trust this year. “It is proposed to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from firms for operating passenger and cargo ship and promoting other allied activities in Puducherry Port,” he said.

