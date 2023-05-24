Feel pity for those seeking my removal as L-G: Tamilisai

May 24, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that she felt only pity for those who are seeking her removal as L-G of Puducherry.

“Some people ( political parties and outfits opposing her) are upset that the administration is running smooth. They are accusing me of being mad with power. But I don’t have any craze for power. I only feel pity for those who are staging agitation against me,” she said while interacting with media during an inspection of PHC at Ariankuppam.

The Central forces deployed around Raj Nivas were withdrawn and barricades removed after her appointment as Lt. Governor of U.T., Dr. Tamilisai said adding that it was the right of people to stage protests.

“Some people are asking me to go back. But they don’t have any right to seek my recall. I will continue to serve till the responsibilities are vested with me are fulfilled” she added.

Dismissing criticism that she was overstepping her limits, the Lt. Governor said decisions are taken in consultation with the Chief Minister and Ministers.

“I have not taken any unilateral decision or delayed files. All people-centric schemes taken by the Chief Minister were given approval, including the scheme to disburse money to woman heads of families and distribution of free laptops to school students. I have not considered my position as one of authority or power. It is only about discharging duties. “ she said.

On her dual role as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor, she said, “Some people are saying I spend most of the time in Puducherry as Telangana government was not allowing me to stay there. It is not true. I divide the work because of the responsibilities given to me,” she said.

She also stressed the need to strengthen the functioning of all PHCs. The Chief Minister was initiating programmes to strengthen the health centres. The government would implement Centre’s Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis programme. People undergoing renal treatment will get free dialysis under the programme, Dr. Tamilisai said.