Federation urges Puducherry government not to extend services of Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam faculty

The management had ignored candidates from Puducherry and appointed candidates from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, alleged the Federation

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 17, 2022 14:28 IST

A view of Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam in Puducherry. File | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The Federation for People’s Rights has urged the Puducherry Government not to extend services of faculty members recruited on contract basis at the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a government arts college in Ariyankuppam.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary of the Federation, said the institution had recruited eight Assistant Professors on contract basis for five months in violation of the norms of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

Selections to the posts of Assistant Professors should be only on the basis of merit and as per norms. However, the institution’s management had ignored candidates from Puducherry and appointed candidates from neighbouring Tamil Nadu for the posts.

Alleging irregularities in the recruitment of Assistant Professors, Mr. Sugumaran said the Federation had submitted memorandums to the Chief Secretary seeking a thorough probe into the recruitment process.

Mr. Sugumaran said the tenure of the Assistant Professors will end on October 18. These staffs have not been paid salaries for the last five months because there was no approval for their posting by the Finance Department.

Already, a case is pending in the Madras High Court over the recruitment. In view of these complications, any extension of services would crop up several legal issues. Hence, the Government should not extend their services, he said.

