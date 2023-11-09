ADVERTISEMENT

Federation demands permanent closure of pharma company

November 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) has urged the Puducherry government to permanently close the factory of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited at Kalapet in the wake of the fire accident that left 14 workers injured on Saturday night.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary of FPR, said the livelihood of the local residents and fishermen had been affected, owing to pollution from the pharma company, which had been illegally discharging effluents into the sea and the locals have been bearing the brunt of its ill effects.

He appealed to the government not to allow the company to resume its operations. The government should also initiate stringent action against the Inspector of Factories and Boilers for failing to monitor and control pollution and assess the damages caused by the pharma company, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US