Federation demands permanent closure of pharma company

November 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) has urged the Puducherry government to permanently close the factory of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited at Kalapet in the wake of the fire accident that left 14 workers injured on Saturday night.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary of FPR, said the livelihood of the local residents and fishermen had been affected, owing to pollution from the pharma company, which had been illegally discharging effluents into the sea and the locals have been bearing the brunt of its ill effects.

He appealed to the government not to allow the company to resume its operations. The government should also initiate stringent action against the Inspector of Factories and Boilers for failing to monitor and control pollution and assess the damages caused by the pharma company, he said.