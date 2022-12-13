  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

Federation demands inclusion of four tribes under ST category in Puducherry

In a letter to the Puducherry CM and the Lt Governor, the Federation for Peoples’ Rights has asked the government to include the Kattunayakan, Kuruman, Malaikuravan, and Yerukala under the ST category

December 13, 2022 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation for Peoples’ Rights has urged the Puducherry government to prevail upon the Centre to issue a gazette notification and include the Kattunayakan, Kuruman, Malaikuravan and Yerukala tribes under the Scheduled Tribes category in the Union Territory.

In a letter addressed to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Federation’s secretary, G. Sugumaran said the Presidential notification of Scheduled Tribes (Puducherry), 2016 only included the Irula community in the UT. As a result, these four tribes were not able to enjoy the benefit of reservation and other concessions available to the Irulas. The four tribes were at present classified as MBC, even though they had the cultural traits to be notified as a Scheduled Tribes.

The UT government had already recognised the four tribes as Backward Tribes. The presence of these four tribes in the UT had been established in a study. The Government should recommend this inclusion to the Centre and expedite the matter of adding the these four tribes under the ST category, the letter stated. 

