FCI to procure paddy from U.T.

In a major relief to farmers, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has agreed to procure 20,000 tonnes of paddy during the upcoming Navarai and Sornavari harvest seasons from Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Farmers in Puducherry and Karaikal regions have been selling their product to private agencies at a price lesser than the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Centre for the last 10 years.

Though the FCI tried to intervene in the procurement of paddy from the U.T. in February following a request from the Puducherry government, it could not procure adequate quantity of paddy as it was the fag end of the harvest season.

Now, the FCI, in response to a letter by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on May 12, has agreed to start procurement in a week’s time. Mr. Paswan wrote to the Chief Minister on May 14 agreeing to procure 20,000 tonnes of paddy from farmers till the end of harvest season in August, a senior official told The Hindu.

“In fact, the Chief Minister wrote twice to the Union Minister this month requesting his early intervention to procure paddy from U.T. The FCI decision will benefit farmers as the MSP for paddy fixed by the Centre was ₹18.35 a kg. With no government intervention, farmers were selling their product to traders at around ₹15 a kg,” the official added.

Mr. Narayanasamy, in his letter, had stated that paddy was cultivated on 5,500 hectares of land in Puducherry and 4,500 hectares in Karaikal region.

“Of the paddy produced, 75% was sold to private traders/millers and the remaining quantity they either stored for domestic consumption or for sale during lean period. It is a fact that a majority of the paddy harvested are sold in distress sale by farmers during peak period,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Requesting the FCI to procure paddy from the two regions, the Chief Minister said: “Intervention of government institution is essential to keep farming practices alive, keep farmers interested in farming and stop farmers from resorting to distress sale. Procurement of paddy by the FCI in Puducherry is one of the options that could be provided to farmers, to stabilise the farm income in the absence of any government agencies involved in the procurement,” the Chief Minister said in his letter.