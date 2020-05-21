FCI begins paddy procurement in Puducherry

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Thursday commenced procurement of paddy from farmers in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

As part of its plan to lift 33,000 tonnes of paddy (20,000 tonnes rice) from farmers during Navarai and Sornavariharvest seasons from the Union Territory, the FCI started getting paddy from farmers that fall under Madagadipet Regulated Marketing Committee.

Farmers were given a price of ₹18.35 a kg for fine variety (Grade A) and ₹18.15 a kg for bold variety. The amount would be directly credited into the bank account of farmers in a day or two, an official in the Agriculture Department told The Hindu.

Grains would be collected from farmers registered with Madagadipet, Kariampathoor, Kanniakoil and Thattanchavady committees in the coming days, the official said.

Paddy was cultivated on 2,500 hectares of land during Navarai and 3,500 hectares of land during Sornavari harvest seasons in Puducherry region.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan visited Madagadipet to inspect the procurement process.