Father-son duo knocked down by speeding bus

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 20:13 IST

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 20:13 IST

The five-year-old boy died while his father sustained serious injuries in the accident

The five-year-old boy died while his father sustained serious injuries in the accident

A five-year-old boy died and his father sustained serious injuries after a speeding bus belonging to a private engineering college knocked their two-wheeler down at Vaniyamapalayam near Koliyanur on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Kavi Sharma, son of A. Rajini of N.S. Puram near Panruti in Cuddalore district. The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. Police said Rajini, 36, and his son were travelling on a two-wheeler to Villupuram and when they neared Vaniyampalayam, a speeding bus belonging to a private engineering college hit them. The bus was reportedly racing with another bus belonging to the same institution. In the impact, the two were thrown off the road. Locals immediately rushed the duo to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) where Kavi Sharma succumbed. The Valavanur police are investigating.



Our code of editorial values