‘Fatal accidents have gone down over the last 3 years’

Fatal accidents have decreased by 40% over the last three years in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Monday.

Inaugurating a week-long National Road Safety programme here, the Chief Minister said fatal accidents had shown a considerable decline since 2016.

While the number of accidents in 2016 was 1,767 and fatal accidents 226, the figure declined to 1,689 and 215 respectively in 2017.

The number of accidents reported in 2018 was 1,543 and that of fatal mishaps was 155.

The figure declined further last year to 1,000 accidents and 100 fatalities, the Chief Minister said.

The endeavour was to bring down the fatal accident cases by 50% this year and down in the coming years, Mr. Narayanasamy added.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to make wearing of helmets mandatory, the Chief Minister said awareness was necessary to make motorists voluntarily comply with the rule.

Others who attended the event included MPs N. Gokulakrishnan and V. Vaithilingam, Minister for Transport M.O.H.F Shahjahan and Director-General of Police Balaji Srivastava.

