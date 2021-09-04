Farmers who suffered losses in 2020 cyclone to get aid

PUDUCHERRY

04 September 2021 00:58 IST

Those who lost crops in recent rain will get compensation

The Puducherry government proposes to extend financial assistance to the tune of ₹3.11 crore to farmers who suffered losses in the 2020 cyclone, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to the discussion on the demand for grants, he said the government had given in-principle approval to the proposal to give the aid from the National Disaster Response Fund. The money would be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers. Farmers whose paddy and plantain crops were damaged in the recent rain would be given adequate compensation.

Mr. Djeacoumar said a financial package would be worked out for the revival of the Puducherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation Limited. A zoological garden was proposed in Puducherry.

Free laptops would be given to undergraduate and postgraduate students with a vision impairment of 40% or more, and the transport assistance for the differently abled would be increased from ₹100 to ₹300. The financial assistance for an abled person marrying a differently abled individual would be raised to ₹1 lakh from ₹25,000, and for the differently abled spouses to ₹1.50 lakh from ₹50,000, Mr. Djeacoumar said.

The marriage assistance for girls of the below the poverty line families would be increased to ₹30,000 from ₹25,000, while the funeral aid would be revised for the differently abled, the aged and the destitute, he said.