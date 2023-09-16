HamberMenu
Farmers urged to vaccinate livestock for foot-and-mouth disease

The session was organised as part of the ‘National FMD Awareness Control Week’. RIVER Dean stressed the importance of regular vaccination of animals to prevent loss for farmers. The aim of the programme is to make India free of FMD, says the dean

September 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
RIVER faculty with livestock farmers who participated in an awareness programme on foot-and-mouth disease.

RIVER faculty with livestock farmers who participated in an awareness programme on foot-and-mouth disease. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Livestock farmers from villages in and around Puducherry participated in a ’Foot-and-Mouth’ disease (FMD) awareness programme hosted by the Department of Veterinary Microbiology, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER).

The session was organised as part of the ‘National FMD Awareness Control Week’, under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) for farmers.

G. Latha Mangeshkkar, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare, who was the chief guest, stressed the need to raise awareness of FMD among all stakeholders including farmers.

Earlier, while inaugurating the event, V. Sejian, RIVER Dean, stressed on the importance of regular vaccination of animals to prevent loss for the farmers. The aim of the LHDCP, which was among the Government of India’s flagship schemes, was to make India free of FMD and all the stakeholders must work together to achieve this goal, he said.

The awareness sessions were led by R. Mariya, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Department of Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare, H.K. Mukhopadhyay, professor and Head of Veterinary Microbiology, and RIVER faculty members V. M. Vivek Srinivas, V. Jayalakshmi, M. Rajalakshmi and K.Natchimuthu, training coordinator.

The sessions focused on the incidence of FMD virus infection with special reference to the importance of vaccination and the modalities adopted for successful implementation of FMD vaccination programme in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

