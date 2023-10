Farmers urge Tamil Nadu government to suspend power supply from NLCIL to Karnataka

October 09, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam, an outfit of farmers, has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately take steps to suspend power supply from NLC India Limited (NLCIL) in Neyveli to Karnataka since the Government of Karnataka had been taking a negative stand to concede to the demand of Tamil Nadu for releasing its due share of water from the River Cauvery.

A delegation of farmers from the Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam also presented a memorandum to Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Monday in support of their demands.

