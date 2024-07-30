Farmers urge immediate repair of Vanchiyaru check dam

Farmers in Karaikal district have urged the authorities to expedite the repair of the Vanchiyaru check dam, located near the town.

Pointing to the release of water from the Mettur dam in the Cauvery, D.N. Suresh, president of the Kadaimadai Farmers’ Association, said the check dam was originally constructed to prevent the Cauvery water released from Mettur from flowing into the sea. However, its current damaged condition risks wasting valuable water that could be used for irrigation and drinking purposes.

“Shutters of the check dam must be changed as they have been badly damaged after being left unrepaired for years, despite repeated requests to the Public Works Department (PWD),” Mr. Suresh said. The prolonged neglect had not only hindered its intended purpose but also led to increased water salinity in wells and canals in the nearby areas because of their proximity to the sea.

Official sources from the PWD said that necessary maintenance work would be completed at the earliest to address the farmers’ concerns.