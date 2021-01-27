Farmers take out tractor rally

CM flays use of force against those staging peaceful protests

The Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Puducherry, supported by the Congress and the Left parties, took out a tractor rally across the city on Tuesday to express solidarity with ryots protesting in Delhi to press for repeal of the new farm laws.

Farmers from across the region assembled about 50 tractors for the rally that began at the AFT Grounds and passed through New Bus Stand, Indira Gandhi Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Sivaji Statue, ECR bypass, Muthialpet, Ajantha Signal, Anna Square and Ambedkar Statue before concluding at the Port. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, V. Vaithilingam, MP, Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Left leaders took part in the rally.

Addressing the farmers at the AFT Grounds, the Chief Minister condemned the use of force by the police against farmers staging peaceful protests in Delhi.

He accused the BJP-ruled Centre of betraying the interests of farmers after coming to power with the promise to support them. The three new farm laws were anti-farmers. In spite of the farmers agitating for over two months in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not met them even once for negotiations, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said farmers were encouraged to engage in agriculture in Puducherry because the government implemented several supportive schemes, such as ₹25,000 per hectare aid, free power and crop insurance.