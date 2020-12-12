Farmers stage protest

CUDDALORE

12 December 2020 01:19 IST

About 50 farmers owing allegiance to the Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation on Friday staged a novel protest against the farm laws.

The Federation despatched a parcel containing ‘loin cloths’ through regular post from the Kattumannarkovil post office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office to register their protest against the laws and demanded that the government repeal them.

According to K.V. Elangeeran, president of the Federation, “This was a symbolic protest against the farm laws. If the laws are enforced even loin cloths would not be left for farmers. Hence, the laws should be repealed in the interests of farmers.” Farmers should be protected so that the food security would be ensured, he added.

The police were caught unawares by the sudden protest and the postal authorities were also not aware of what was being despatched by the outfit.