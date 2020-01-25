Farmers protest against hydrocarbon project

A section of farmers staged a demonstration with their hands and legs tied at the grievance day meeting here on Friday as part of their protest against implementation of the hydrocarbon project in the delta region.

The farmers from Chidambaram and Kattumannarkovil taluks, who came to the Collectorate, kneeled at the meeting hall to show their protest against the Centre’s decision to exempt oil and gas firms looking to carry out exploratory drilling from the need to get environmental clearance.

Led by K.V. Elangeeran, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation, farmers urged Collector V. Anbuselvan to not allow oil firms to drill as it would affect their livelihood.

Mr. Elangeeran told presspersons that if the project was implemented, thousands of families in the delta region would be rendered homeless and they would be forced to migrate from their place of livelihood.

The Centre had been trying to turn the Cauvery delta region, the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, into a desert by implementing the hydrocarbon project. Terming the project a threat to the livelihood of farmers, he said it was planned on fertile lands. The project would cause irreparable damage to the environment. The government should declare the delta districts as a protected agricultural zone, he added.