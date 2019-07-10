Farmers protest against hydrocarbon project

Farmers owing allegiance to various political parties staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here on Tuesday to protest against the implementation of the hydrocarbon project in the State.

The farmers, led by T. Geethanathan of the Communist Party of India (CPI), took out a rally to picket the Raj Nivas.

The protesters were blocked enroute by the police, after which they staged a protest in front of the head post office.

Mr. Geethanathan condemned the Centre for awarding contracts for exploration of hydrocarbon in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

He said that the wells were proposed in Villianur, Bahour, Nettapakkam, Mannadipet and Ariyankuppam commune panchayats. Terming the project a threat to the livelihood of farmers, he said it was being planned on fertile lands. The project would cause irreparable damage to the environment and should hence be immediately shelved, he said.