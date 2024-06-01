ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ demand timely supply of agricultural inputs

Published - June 01, 2024 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The distribution of paddy seeds at subsidised rates needs to be implemented, says water users’ association

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Agriculture had not started direct procurement centres for purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Bangaaru Vaickal Neeradhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ association, has sought the intervention of the Lt. Governor to ensure timely supply of agricultural inputs to farmers during the Sornavari season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and other officials, V. Chandrasekhar, president of the association, said that though the harvesting of paddy had commenced, the Department of Agriculture had not made any alternative arrangements to procure agricultural inputs like seeds and supply them to farmers. Additionally, the distribution of paddy seeds at subsidised rates , as announced by the Chief Minister in the budget, also needs to be implemented.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the Department of Agriculture had not started direct procurement centres for purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Government of India. As a result, farmers are not getting the MSP declared by the Centre.

The Lt. Governor should intervene and ensure that the schemes announced by the Chief Minister for farmers in the budget are implemented immediately, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US