Farmers’ demand timely supply of agricultural inputs

The distribution of paddy seeds at subsidised rates needs to be implemented, says water users’ association

Published - June 01, 2024 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Department of Agriculture had not started direct procurement centres for purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price.

The Department of Agriculture had not started direct procurement centres for purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Bangaaru Vaickal Neeradhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ association, has sought the intervention of the Lt. Governor to ensure timely supply of agricultural inputs to farmers during the Sornavari season.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and other officials, V. Chandrasekhar, president of the association, said that though the harvesting of paddy had commenced, the Department of Agriculture had not made any alternative arrangements to procure agricultural inputs like seeds and supply them to farmers. Additionally, the distribution of paddy seeds at subsidised rates , as announced by the Chief Minister in the budget, also needs to be implemented.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the Department of Agriculture had not started direct procurement centres for purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Government of India. As a result, farmers are not getting the MSP declared by the Centre.

The Lt. Governor should intervene and ensure that the schemes announced by the Chief Minister for farmers in the budget are implemented immediately, he said.

