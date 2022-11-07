Farmer electrocuted at Thiruvennainallur

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old farmer was electrocuted after he came into contact with a live wire at Thiruvennainallur near here on Monday. The deceased was identified as R. Mani.

According to the police, Mani had gone to his paddy field to drain the excess water out. While going around the field, he accidentally stepped on a snapped live electric wire and died on the spot due to electrocution.

Thiruvennainallur police recovered the body. A case has been registered.