PUDUCHERRY

24 October 2020 00:29 IST

A 55-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric fence on a farm near Vambupet on Friday.

According to the police, Thangarasu touched the fence without knowing that it was erected by the owner to prevent wild boars from entering the farmland.

The Thirukkanoor police have registered a case against the landowner.

