Farmer electrocuted on his farm near Panruti

A 67-year-old farmer was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire at Chitharasur near Panruti on Thursday.
The police gave the name of the victim as Amalanathan of Chitharasur village.
The police said Amalanathan had gone to inspect his farm following heavy downpour on Wednesday night when he stepped on a live electric wire and got electrocuted.
When Amalanathan did not return home till Thursday afternoon, his family members launched a search and found his body lying in the farm.
The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.
A case has been registered.
