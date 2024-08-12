Farm workers in Puducherry to get ₹ 1,000 every November as rain relief, says Agriculture Minister

Farm workers in Puducherry will get a financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 every November as monsoon relief, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar has informed the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winding up the discussion on Demands for Grants for the ministries handled by him on Monday, Mr Djeacoumar said the amount would be given to the farm workers to compensate the wage loss they incur during monsoon season.

He announced the government’s decision to provide free solar pump sets to 100 farmers on a pilot basis. The pump sets would be provided under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) scheme, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also informed the Assembly that the government has plans to upgrade the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute to a University. A committee comprising officials from the Agriculture, Forest, Local Administration and Revenue would be constituted to deal with wild boars in Puducherry. Steps are being taken to fill the posts of Agriculture officers, he added.

Welfare board for transgender persons

The government was planning to set up a welfare board for transgender persons. The board would provide assistance to transgenders to get bank loans for self employment, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.