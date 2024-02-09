Farm Fest 2024 kicks off in Puducherry

February 09, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

More than 40,000 flowering plants from Puducherry, neighbouring States, and foreign countries are on display at the Botanical Garden as part of the Farm Fest-2024.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the annual festival on Friday. Speaker R.Selvam Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, legislators and senior officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

Conducted for the 34th year by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the fest this year features around 125 stalls displaying various products, latest technological advancements in the field of farming and allied activities including fisheries.

There are separate sections for ornamental cut flower, fruits, vegetables, farm equipment, fertilizers, and farm nurseries.

Stalls have been put by Departments of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, AYUSH and Women and Child and organisations such as M. S Swaminathan Research Foundation, Murugappa Chettiar Research Centre and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University.

