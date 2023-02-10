HamberMenu
Farm Fest 2023 begins

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the fest in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

February 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking a look at the flowers on display at Farm Fest 2023 on AFT grounds in Puducherry on Friday.

Students taking a look at the flowers on display at Farm Fest 2023 on AFT grounds in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 30,000 flowering plants from Puducherry, neighbouring States and foreign countries are on display at the AFT ground as part of the Farm Fest 2023 organised by the Agriculture Department.

Institutions, such as the National Horticulture Board, the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur, the Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore, Vegetable Research Station, Palur, Central Institute of Agri Engineering, Agriculture Technology Management Agency, various wings of the Agriculture Department and other reputed institutes have put up stalls to showcase the latest developments in farming.

Several nurseries have also put up stalls to sell fruit seedlings and ornamental plants. The exhibition will be on till February 12. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the fest in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar.

