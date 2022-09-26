Families rendered homeless after being evicted from Railway land

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, when apprised of residents’ plight, promised to provide alternative housing to displaced families, says opposition leader

People searching for their belongings after their makeshift dwelling units were removed from a Railway land near Rasu Udayar Thottam in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 20 families, who were residing in makeshift structures on a Railway land at Rasu Udayar Thottam, have been rendered homeless after authorities evicted them from the area.

The families who have been residing in the area were forced to vacate the land after the temporary structures built on encroached Railway land were demolished. As they did not vacate the land even after serving notice, the authorities on Monday morning demolished the structures using earthmovers.

DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy along with the affected persons staged a protest in the area. They were taken to Odiansalai Police Station. When they continued to stage the protest at the police station, Revenue authorities reached the scene and gave an assurance to temporarily accommodate the people in a community hall.

The officials also assured to look into their long pending demand for proper houses .Leader of Opposition R. Siva said later that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, when apprised of the plight, promised to provide alternative housing to the displaced families.