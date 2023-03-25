ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-finding team to meet families of Irulas

March 25, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The delegation will visit the families of the Irulas and witnesses at Iveli and record their statements

The Hindu Bureau

A fact-finding team led by Advocate Bhavani B. Mohan will visit Iveli village in Vanur block in Villupuram district to meet the families of seven Irulas who were allegedly subjected to torture by the Puducherry police at the Katterikuppam police station on February 25.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran said the delegation comprising Professor S. Kochadai, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Professor P. Sivakumar, P.V. Ramesh, People Protection Kazhagam and M. Egambaram, Scheduled Tribes Liberation Movement will visit the families of the Irulas and witnesses at Iveli and record their statements.

Mr. Sugumaran said the Katterikuppam police had summoned seven members of the Irula community, including two minors, and brutally assaulted them on the station premises on February 25. The SI had also foisted false cases on the members and remanded them to custody in the Kalapet Central Prison. This is a clear instance of police atrocity, he said.

