Facility will guide research by children, says LG

The Innovation Hub set up at Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium in Lawspet has laid the ground for children to be engaged in research in science and technology, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday. Interacting with newsmen after opening the facility, Ms. Soundararajan said a MoU had been signed with Bengaluru-based S&T entity to guide research interests of children. “Through this, any child attending any school can do research in an area of interest in this facility which has been established with equal contribution from the Centre and the Union Territory”, said the Lt. Governor, who along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy surveyed the facilities and projects that a batch of school students were working on. On one of the models exhibited at the Centre that featured a robot programmed to remove debris, Ms. Soundararajan said every effort was being made to make Puducherry garbage-free. Noting that the former President Dr. Abdul Kalam had envisaged reuse and recycling of available land resources, she said that a number of measures for scientific disposal of waste was being taken in consultation with the Chief Minister. When asked for a response to the Supreme Court ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A. G. Perarivalan, the Lt. Governor said she had nothing to comment on an order passed by the apex court.