Facilities to be scaled up in government hospitals, says L-G

January 22, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participating in a medical camp in Mudaliarpet on Sunday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participating in a medical camp in Mudaliarpet on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said plans were afoot to ramp up facilities, including emergency care, in government hospitals.

Participating in the free medical camp in Mudaliarpet hosted by R. B. Ashok Babu, BJP-nominated MLA, told reporters that the measures were aimed at putting in place a sustainable solution to periodic complaints about lack of infrastructure in government-run healthcare institutions.

In fact, the Health Department had been allocated with ₹1,042.64 crore during the budget session for 2023-24, which laid an emphasis on upgrading hospital infrastructure that included a proposal for a new building for trauma care at Government General Hospital.

The Lt. Governor said she had been invited by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for the formal roll out of the scheme to distribute free laptops for school students, another budget announcement, on January 24. The scheme would revolutionise education in Puducherry, she said.

She said during a recent meeting, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed her that the proposal for introducing CBSE curriculum in all government high schools and Higher Secondary institutions was apace.

Politics should not be mixed with children’s education, she said referring to the opposition of introducing Hindi, especially in Tamil Nadu. Even under Tamil Nadu’s bilingual policy, children in private schools were learning Hindi while government school students were deprived of the opportunity and this created an imbalance in education, she said.

