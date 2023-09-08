ADVERTISEMENT

Facilities for sanitary workers in Puducherry reviewed

September 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Commission has directed the Puducherry government to raise wages of sanitary workers recruited on contract basis

The Hindu Bureau

M. Venkatesan, Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, second from right, chairing a review meeting with officials at the Chief Secretariat in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairperson M. Venkatesan on Friday held a review meeting at the Chief Secretariat.

Later, Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers and ascertained the facilities available for them in their housing units. He also sought information on the welfare deductions made to their salary, ESI protection among others.

The Chairperson also held discussions with officials and ascertained information on the pay for workers and, if there were arrears to be paid to them. The Commission has also directed the Puducherry government to raise the wages of sanitary workers recruited on contract basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US