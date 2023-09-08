Facilities for sanitary workers in Puducherry reviewed

September 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairperson M. Venkatesan on Friday held a review meeting at the Chief Secretariat.

Later, Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers and ascertained the facilities available for them in their housing units. He also sought information on the welfare deductions made to their salary, ESI protection among others.

The Chairperson also held discussions with officials and ascertained information on the pay for workers and, if there were arrears to be paid to them. The Commission has also directed the Puducherry government to raise the wages of sanitary workers recruited on contract basis.