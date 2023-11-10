Facilitative visa policy being formulated to achieve 2030 target, says French Ambassador

November 10, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

France is working on developing a facilitative visa policy to achieve the target set to attract an estimated 30,000 Indian students annually by 2030, said French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou here on Friday.

Interacting with The Hindu at Alliance Francaise, Mr. Mathou, who is on his first visit here since assuming office in September, said youth outreach initiatives fostered by academic partnerships, university collaboration and student exchange programmes are crucial in enhancing people-to-people ties under the overarching framework of the Indo-French strategic partnership.

French President Emmanuel Macron had announced targets to attract at least 20,00 Indian students by 2025 and boost the count to 30,000 students by 2030.

“We are in the process of creating new instruments in the visa policy to attract more students and fulfil a long-term friendship,” the Ambassador said.

In addition, he highlighted the several driving forces that define and steer the bilateral strategic partnership of the two countries up to 2047. This includes the joint development of sovereign security and defence capabilities, fostering peace, stability and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific sphere, and the tackling of the climate crisis.

“This is a good moment,” said Mr. Mathou, referring to the phase that according to him marked “an inflection point in Indo-French relations”, especially with the bilateral strategic partnership, which was strengthened with the end of the Cold War in 1998, entering the “silver jubilee phase”. It is marked by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received as the guest of honour for the Bastille Day Parade in Paris and French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit for the G20 summit under India’s presidency a couple of months ago.

The G20 summit had helped in addressing challenges with a global perspective.

Mr. Mathou further said that the blueprint of the French Indo-Pacific Strategy, which was written by him, was chalked out from a reckoning that France was “not an observer but an important player” in the Indian Ocean region. Mr. Mathou had spearheaded the implementation of the strategy while he served as the Director General for Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Paris, between 2017 and 2020.

At the Alliance Francaise, the Ambassador, flanked by French Consul General Lise Talbot Barré, interacted with Laurent Jalicous, Director of Alliance Francaise, and Satish Nallam, AFP president.

The two-day programme of the Ambassador, who is accompanied by his wife Cécile Mathou, included visits to the French Institute of Pondicherry, and other places. Though a frequent visitor to the subcontinent as a scholar specialising in Indo-China relations, Himalayan studies and Buddhism, this is his first time here as a diplomat.

On Saturday, the French Ambassador will preside over the Armistice Day ceremony at the French War Memorial on Goubert Avenue, and later visit Auroville before concluding his two-day visit.

The Alliance Francaise, which is the oldest chapter in Asia and among the earliest in the world with its year of establishment dating back to 1889.