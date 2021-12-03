Facelift for two major temples in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

03 December 2021

Work taken up at a cost of ₹5 cr. likely to be over in 5 months

The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken up comprehensive renovation of two major temples — Gangai Varaga Natheeswarar temple, Thirukanji and Sri Kokilambal Thirukameswarar temple, Villianur — in Puducherry as part of the development of a Spiritual Circuit. The work is expected to be completed in five months and constitutes the second phase of a project being executed at a cost of ₹5.5 crore.

“The facelift work is currently taken up under the Union Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits. A major portion of the work has been completed,” according to a senior Tourism Department official.

PWD sources said that work on landscaping the temple premises was under way. Besides paving granite pathways over an expanse of 60,000 sq. ft. on the temples’ precincts, the roads passing by the periphery of the temples were also being developed.

At the Thirukameswarar temple, facilities for pilgrims, including a comfort station, toilet blocks, multi-purpose hall for conducting marriages and events and a stage were being constructed. The temple pond is being spruced up with granite steps and handrails for the benefit of the pilgrims. A metallic fence will be erected around the pond.

A multi-purpose hall with a seating capacity of 400 persons is also being built in the Gangai Varaga Natheeswarar temple in Thirukanji. Another major project component was the restoration of the temple pond.

“The construction of the four pavilions for performing rituals along the banks of the Sankarabarani river in Thirukanji is nearing completion. Granite pathways are being laid to a length of 100 metres along the ghats. Apart from renovating the temple, the project aims at readying the temple precincts in Thirukanji for the Maha Pushkarini planned next year,” the official added.