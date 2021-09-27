Extensive infrastructure set up in U.T. for local body elections

Puducherry will have 283 polling booths, Oulgaret 377

Around 1,300 polling booths and four counting centres will be established in Puducherry and Oulgaret for the elections to local bodies next month.

A press note said on the instructions of the State Election Commission, the District Collector-cum-District Election Officer had initiated efforts to put in place elaborate polling/counting arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Oulgaret Municipality will have 377 polling booths and Puducherry Municipality 283 booths. The number of polling booths in the five commune panchayats in the region are Villianur (203), Bahour (107) Ariyankuppam (112), Mannadipet (133) and Nettapakkam (81).

Returning officers

There will be nine Assistant Returning Officers, each under the respective Returning Officers, for Puducherry and Oulgaret, 16 for Villianur, seven each for Bahour and Ariyankuppam, nine for Mannadipet and eight for Nettapakkam.

Under the three-phase schedule set by the SEC, the polls will kick off with elections in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam on October 21, followed by elections on October 25 for Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities and the five commune panchayats in Puducherry region on October 28. Counting of votes would be held on October 31.

There are four counting centres in Puducherry — Women’s Polytechnic College, Mothilal Nehru Government Polytechnic, Tagore Government Arts College and Bharatidasan Government College for Women.