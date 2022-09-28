Extension for Pondicherry Central University V-C

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurmeet Singh has been granted a one-year extension as Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University.

The Education Ministry has notified the extension, which was granted by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as Visitor of Pondicherry University, allowing the Vice-Chancellor to continue in the post for a year after the expiry of his five-year tenure

The extension was approved as per proviso Clause 4 of Statute 1A of the Statutes of Pondicherry University Act 1985, the Ministry said.