Extend financial assistance for conservancy workers: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis

CUDDALORE

21 May 2021 19:07 IST

Special CorrespondentCUDDALORE

M. Venkatesan, Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, on Friday, directed the district administration to extend financial assistance and take up various welfare measures for the families of conservancy workers in the district.

He was speaking at a review meeting of officials of urban local bodies and line departments at the Collectorate here.

Mr. Venkatesan said that as per the norms stipulated by the Supreme Court, conservancy workers were entitled to rehabilitation and medical check-up besides training in use of latest machinery and safety equipment to discharge their duties.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chairman also directed the officials to ensure allotment of housing facility to the workers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

District Collector K. Balasubramaniam and Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav were present.