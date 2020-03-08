Exquisite jewellery, carpets on display

PUDUCHERRY

08 March 2020 00:20 IST

Around 70 craft persons, including Shilp Gurus, national and State award-winners, have displayed their exquisite products for sale at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar on Beach Road at Gandhi Thidal.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar inaugurated the 10-day event on Friday. Secretary to Government (Co-operative) Ashok Kumar, Regional in-charge of Southern Regional Office in the Ministry of Textiles M. Prabakaran and Special Secretary (Co-operative) and Registrar of Co-operative Societies R. Smitha were present.

Major crafts on display for sale included Kashmir shawls, Chikan embroidery, imitation jewellery, carpets, art metal works from Uttar Pradesh, printed textiles, blue pottery of Rajasthan, Madhubani paintings of Bihar, leather items, Dhokra castings, Chanderi saris of Madhya Pradesh, jute crafts of West Bengal, and artistic leather footwear of Maharashtra, pattachitra, Shetal Patti of Odisha and dry flower items from northeastern States.

Advertising

Advertising

The event is organised by the Ministry of Textiles and Puducherry State Co-operative Handicrafts and Handloom Federation Ltd.