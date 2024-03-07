ADVERTISEMENT

Exposure visit for girl students under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

March 07, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Government Higher Secondary School at Karikalampakkam, being briefed at Romain Rolland Library, during the Exposure Visit under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) schemeyon Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A group of over 100 girl students belonging to Classes 8 and 9 of two government schools in the city were taken on an exposure visit to various government institutions on Wednesday under the Central scheme, “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”.

Students from the Maraimalai Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Embalam and the Government Higher Secondary School, Karikalampakkam, participated in the programme held under the auspices of the Department of Women and Child Development.

Among the places visited by the two groups of students were the Collectorate, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute the domestic airport, BSNL and Postal head offices, Railway station, District Court, the Police Training School, Romain Rolland library and the Government Museum.

