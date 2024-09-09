Expo showcasing tribal heritage of northeastern States under way in city

Indigenous people from the northeastern States are exhibiting a wide variety of organic products at an expo hosted by Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). The “Transcendent Aadi Arunima”, a special programme focused on north eastern States, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Gandhi Thidal here.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, inspected the various stalls.

Around 30 stalls are showcasing products of tribal communities from Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are set up. The exhibits range from handwoven textiles, intricate jewellery and woodwork to exquisite pottery, earthenware and paintings.

According to a press note from TRIFED, which is under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the expo is a part of its series of focus events aimed at providing a platform for talented tribal artisans to showcase native skills, artistry and exceptional craftsmanship.

It aims at empowering indigenous communities and preserving their traditions and cultural heritage by promoting entrepreneurship, handicrafts, culture and cuisines. The expo has been curated to appeal to city residents and visiting tourists.

By featuring tribes from diverse backgrounds and an array of their hand-crafted utility and decorative products, the event facilitates enduring support, market access and opportunities for the artisans, the note said.

The expo is on till September 15 and remains open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

