GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expo showcasing tribal heritage of northeastern States under way in city

Hosted by Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India, the expo aims to provide a platform for talented tribal artisans to showcase native skills, artistry and exceptional craftsmanship

Published - September 09, 2024 12:20 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the exhibition with around 30 stalls showcasing products ranging from handwoven textiles and intricate jewellery to exquisite pottery at the Gandhi Thidal on Sunday.

Visitors at the exhibition with around 30 stalls showcasing products ranging from handwoven textiles and intricate jewellery to exquisite pottery at the Gandhi Thidal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Indigenous people from the northeastern States are exhibiting a wide variety of organic products at an expo hosted by Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). The “Transcendent Aadi Arunima”, a special programme focused on north eastern States, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Gandhi Thidal here.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, inspected the various stalls.

Around 30 stalls are showcasing products of tribal communities from Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are set up. The exhibits range from handwoven textiles, intricate jewellery and woodwork to exquisite pottery, earthenware and paintings.

According to a press note from TRIFED, which is under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the expo is a part of its series of focus events aimed at providing a platform for talented tribal artisans to showcase native skills, artistry and exceptional craftsmanship.

It aims at empowering indigenous communities and preserving their traditions and cultural heritage by promoting entrepreneurship, handicrafts, culture and cuisines. The expo has been curated to appeal to city residents and visiting tourists.

By featuring tribes from diverse backgrounds and an array of their hand-crafted utility and decorative products, the event facilitates enduring support, market access and opportunities for the artisans, the note said.

The expo is on till September 15 and remains open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Published - September 09, 2024 12:20 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.