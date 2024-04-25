Expo showcases immensity of Shakespeare’s works

April 25, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Showcasing a widely sourced aggregation of popular and lesser-known aspects on English playwright-poet William Shakespeare and rare hardbound collection of his plays, an ongoing exhibition seeks to rekindle public interest in the Bard of Avon and the immensity of his contributions to literature and language.

Shakes Ex 408 (denoting the edition of the death anniversary), hosted by the Pudhuvai Museum on VOC Street, showcases a range of material. From the Chandos portrait — believed to be the first painted depiction of Shakespeare around 1600 — and line-drawings that illustrated scenes from plays by a group of artists led by Gordon Brown, to a montage of stage actors who have, across timelines, played a range of his characters from vainglorious monarchs to quirky knights, who became subjects of study in human psychology.

The centrepiece, which also serves the raison d’être for the event, is the vintage 1803 hardbound set of his plays in 21 volumes. The ‘Plays of William Shakespeare’ with publishing credits to ‘Printer, Leather Lane, Holborn, London’, which were in danger of crumbling and getting lost forever, is under restoration for the past three years. A more than 100-year-old, eight-volume Henry Irving Edition, edited by Francis Albert Marshall, is an important part of the collection. “We are now in the process of digitising the vintage Shakespeare collection to preserve these rare treasures for posterity”, said Arivan Aruli, founder-director of the Pudhuvai Museum, a privately run initiative that evolved out of a Ministry of Culture-approved plan to set up an Indo-French Museum in the city around 2015.

The rare collection was donated to the museum about four years ago by city-based musicologist Arimalam Padmanabhan. The collection was purchased off a London bookshop by M.V. Ramachandran, a doctor with a passion for literature who gifted it to his daughter Lakshmi Ramachandran, former faculty at JIPMER Kendriya Vidyalaya here. The treasure was passed on to Padmanabhan and is now in the museum’s custody.

In a way, the addition to its collection of the 1803 edition inspired a series of Shakes Ex exhibitions to mark the death anniversary of the playwright (1564-1616). The current show, which is on till April 29, is the third in the series. The expo has been curated to offer a neatly-aggregated, multi-dimensional view into the life and times of the English playwright-poet. Visitors can browse through his entire oeuvre of plays (now considered to be 39 instead of 37) in alphabetical order, chronology-wise or genre spanning tragedy, history, comedy and tragi-comedy. Besides a chart that lists the entire vocabulary of coinages by the bard, there are brief sections devoted to Shakespeare’s career and how the iconic Globe Theatre in London evolved from the first playhouse built in 1599 by the Lord Chamberlain’s Men, a company that Shakespeare wrote for and was a stakeholder of.One section features all film adaptations of Shakespearean plays and a montage of the casts.

Interestingly, France seems to have led the theatrical adaptations of the Shakespearean oeuvre, with actor Sarah Bernhardt playing Hamlet in a 10-minute version in 1900. Hamlet would be presented on the big screen with varying run-times across the world. The 148-minute USSR film Gamlet (1964) was for a while the longest adaptation, until the record was broken by the 242-minute-long British epic Hamlet (1996), the first unabridged film version of the play that incidentally starred Kate Winslet.