January 23, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A solo show by city-based artist Anwar Khan is under way at the Exhibition House on Goubert Avenue.

“Panache-7” is the latest in his series of abstract landscape paintings where the artist explores the unknown that lies beyond the image that is obvious to the eye.

The show is on till January 28. The gallery is open, except on Monday, from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

