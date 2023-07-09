Expo at Auroville on the magnificence and timeless appeal of the Chola aesthetic

July 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A Thanjavur-based visual artist is showcasing a photographic exhibition on the magnificence and timeless appeal of Chola architecture at Auroville.

R. Manivannan’s frames are on view at ‘The Great Cholas’ exhibition that is on at Kalakendra, Bharat Nivas, till July 30.

The artist says the exhibition is a tribute to the awe-inspiring legacy of the Chola dynasty and their architectural aesthetic that is reflected in temples built between the 9th and 13th centuries such as the Brihadeeswarar Temple (Thanjavur Big Temple), and their engineering acumen as typified by the Kallanai dam, also known as the Grand Anicut constructed over the Cauvery river in the 2nd century AD.

Manivannan has presented his photographs in several exhibitions, including at Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi. A life-time member of Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural heritage (INTACH), he also conducts workshops and seminars in arts, architecture and visual communication.

The gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. (9 a.. to 1 p.m. on Sundays).