Experts throw light on investment avenues in capital markets

The investment avenues available in capital markets and their benefits were the focus of a recent investor awareness programme hosted by Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian Bank, in association with National Securities Depository Limited.

The seminar also sought to raise awareness about keeping securities in dematerialised (demat) form.

Concept of ‘equity’

Valliappan Nagappan, Director, MSEFSL explained to the participants the concept of ‘equity as a part of asset allocation’.

While detailing the investment options available in India, he also focused on the advantages of investing in stock markets.

Electronic form

Bandam Srinivas, Assistant Vice President, NSDL, spoke about the depositories in India and advantages of holding securities in electronic form.

Sesha Sai P. L. V. K., President and Whole Time Director, Indbank, laid out the benefits of investing in capital markets and the importance of starting investments early.

K. S. Sujay, vice president, Indbank, also spoke on the occasion.