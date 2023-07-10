HamberMenu
Experts stress role of statistical analysis in nation-building

Proper utilisation and statistical analysis of data will help the country develop in all spheres of activity, says Pondicherry University V-C

July 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh addressing the 17th National Statistics Day celebrations organised recently.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh addressing the 17th National Statistics Day celebrations organised recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The role of statistical analysis in serving as the bedrock of policy formulation and nation-building was stressed by experts at a recent seminar held at Pondicherry University.

Addressing the 17th National Statistics Day hosted by the Department of Statistics, Pondicherry University, Sajjansingh R Chavan, Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Ministry of Home Affairs, underscored the importance of statistical tools and techniques in the current technology era.

Mr. Chavan, along with Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, unveiled the name boards of the seminar hall and statistical laboratory of the department named after eminent statisticians and Padma Vibhushan awardees P.C. Mahalanobis and C. R. Rao.

In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need, relevance, and importance of statistics in nation-building and sustaining the heritage of the country. Proper utilisation and statistical analysis of data will help the country develop in all spheres of activity, he said.

Manish Anand, Joint Director, National Statistical Office, Bardhaman, West Bengal, shared insights into the job opportunities available in Indian Statistical Service.

Kiruthika, Professor and Head, Department of Statistics, P. Tirupathi Rao, Dean, Ramanujan School of Mathematical Sciences, Sudesh Pundir and J. Prabhakara Naik, Associate Professors, also spoke on the occasion.

