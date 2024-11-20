Experts examine impact of Central schemes among small scale entrepreneurs in U.T.

The Department of International Business, Pondicherry University, recently hosted a seminar to examine the impact of Prime Minister Mudra Yojana (PMMY) among small scale entrepreneurs from the perspective of income growth and job generation.

Experts focused on the role of banks, entrepreneurs and academics in advancing MSME growth and financial inclusion.

Inaugurating the event supported by The Indian Council of Social Science Research, Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor K. Tharanikkarasu, outlined the potential for entrepreneurial and funding opportunities for small business entrepreneurs in Central schemes like PMMY and Start-up India.

Vengata Subramanian. M, Assistant General Manager, Indian Bank, S. Anbumalar, Assistant General Manager, State Bank of India, A. Sathish Kumar, Lead District Manager, Indian Bank Zonal Office, Periyathambi, Chief Manager, Bank of India and Josephine Sahaya Rani, Director, Indian Bank Self-Employment Training Institute, addressed the gathering.

Bankers highlighted the features of the PMMY and its significance to small scale entrepreneurs in the region.

Speakers noted that Puducherry region topped the Union Territories in India in scheme uptake with women constituting an estimated 70 per cent of the beneficiaries.

P.G. Arul, Principal Investigator, Department of International Business, presented findings of an ICSSR research project. B. Santhosh, research scholar of the Department also spoke.

The event brought together a diverse group of experts, policymakers, academicians, students and entrepreneurs to discuss and share valuable insights, the University said.

