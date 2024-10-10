GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Experts discuss protocols to treat fungal infections

Published - October 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The rising incidence of fungal infections related to immunocompromised conditions, drug resistance and newer diagnostic protocols were the focus of the 5th national workshop on mycology (study of fungi) hosted recently by the Department of Microbiology, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The three-day workshop, an annual exercise to refresh and update knowledge with specialists, aimed to train microbiologists on the basic techniques for identification of fungus in patients. This has become more imperative against the backdrop of the sharp increase in the number of fungal infections due to immunocompromised status in the community.

Inaugurating the event, Renu G’ Boy Varghese, PIMS Director-Principal, spoke about the importance of diagnostic microbiology.

During the workshop, participants were given hands-on training on various testing methods of identification of fungus including PCR, rapid methods for identification for newer fungi and the treatment modalities of fungal infections. The problems related to antifungal drug resistance, testing methods and the ways to tackle it were also discussed.

Reba Kanungo, former Dean-Research Head of Microbiology at PIMS, released the workshop manual. The resource persons included Dr. Kanungo and Shivaprakash, member of faculty at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Anupma Kindo from Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai and Suresh Kumar D, infectious disease specialist at Apollo Hospitals and Madras Medical Mission Chennai.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.